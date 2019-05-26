Your Space: Be vigilant in protecting public lands, say Pune residents

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) failure to put up signage or provide public access to a civic plot in Khadki-Bopodi area is glaring. However, the issue is rampant not just in Pune, but across the country. In 1999, I had filed a case in the Bombay High Court against a builder who had constructed a building at a space near Prabhat road, which was reserved for a primary school. The court issued an order that stated that the reservation for lands reserved for public cannot be changed unless the situation is extraordinary. After the high court order in Vijay Kumbhar v/s state of Maharashtra was issued, the state took the matter to the Supreme Court. Both the courts ruled in my favour. Finally they had to demolish the residential building. Now, there is a government primary school in that area. There are many public plots in the city that have been taken over by private entities in various ways. The plots meant to serve as gardens, playgrounds and schools are wiped out in such a way that no one is aware of the existence of such plots. At a time when the citizenry is feeling the acute lack of open spaces in the city, it is all the more necessary for us to protect public lands through public vigilance. It is only the non-governmental organisations (NGOs), individuals, aspiring ward-level politicians and public-centric news organisations who can expose the truth before the public through their vigilance.

Vijay Kumbhar

Highlight existence of public utility spaces

Nobody should tamper with places meant for public use. If one needs to make use of that space, they should approach the civic authority. They should follow a procedure which has been pre-defined. They should approach the civic authorities with a proposal, invest money, develop the land and then make it available for the public, free of cost. If anyone is not following the due process, the authority should keep a track of it. It is unacceptable for the government to let anyone with money do as they please with public lands. The general public, therefore, should be vigilant. If one sees public property being misused, they should alert the civic authorities - Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) or the zilla parishad. The civic authorities should also highlight the existence of public utility spaces and ensure that the land is utilised for the purpose for which it has been reserved.

Vivek Velankar

Report encroachment of public spaces to civic body

This is not the first time that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has done this. The builders put pressure on the administration and get things done. When the people responsible are pulled up, they say we never knew about the rule. Both the parties involved are in connivance. They will ask you to de-reserve lands and want to turn a blind eye to the consequences. Yes, people witnessing this should definitely speak up and report such acts. But how many people want to put their foot down and stick their neck out? No one. We are the first to blame. We as residents do not point it out or report to the civic authorities that public utility spaces are being encroached upon. The administration gets paid from our taxes. So, we hold them responsible, but we cannot hold politicians responsible as they come and go. What did the guardian minister do for Pune that he got re-elected?

Qaneez Sukhrani

City is in dire need of open spaces

The builder must have made the necessary arrangements with the civic body and has enclosed the plot, which was meant to be a public playground, with a luxurious residential project. As our population is growing, there is more need for public spaces. It is necessary to reserve space for a bio diversity park. Every other day we hear that the PMC has given land for metro project or some authority. However, public spaces should be reserved.

Recently, a few builders wanted to encroach upon the Taljai hill. The PMC was planning to give away the land to builders. We held a campaign and stopped it. The entire city needs open spaces. There are ecologically sensible areas that need to be preserved, but nobody cares. Only public awareness and action can stop it. Every time there is a modification in the development plan, there has to be a 30-day provision to field opposition. There is a procedure to de-reserve the area. They put the notice up in a newspaper and the 30 days are then over. There is not much that one can do about the laws, but awareness has spread. So, I’m hopeful. The media should highlight cases like these, so that the public is made aware of such encroachments. Open spaces are very valuable to the city because that is where we get fresh air and space to breathe.

Sujit Patwardhan

We do not want to live in a concrete jungle

The local government and the PMC are supposed to take care of the quality of life of the citizens. The concept of a smart city is to provide residents with open spaces, water, public hygiene among others. However, the concept has been modified so much that the soul of it is lost. Now it is all about big construction projects.

The recent example is transportation. The public expect that the construction of roads and footpaths is for their benefit. However, most of the money required for the construction of roads and other amenities, goes into the pockets of authorities. In other parts of the world, authorities are making an effort to create public spaces for public gardens, and here, we are demolishing public utility spaces to make tall buildings. The development plan for the smart city states that there should be public utility spaces. However, the authorities are doing just the opposite and turning the city into a concrete jungle. Either the civic authority is unaware or absolutely abusing their power.

Jugal Rathi

First Published: May 26, 2019 14:35 IST