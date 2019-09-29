Your space: Better amenities, jobs and industrial growth on Pune voters’ wishlist

pune

Sub-standard civic infrastructure has been a concern among the voters. Also, there have been no sustainable solutions to basic civic problems like erratic water supply, bad roads and poor garbage disposal mechanism, among others. Here is a list of what I expect from parties. Candidate should not have changed parties frequently to suit self-convenience and criminal records of the candidate must be posted on a public domain. No project must be approved before the environment impact assessment is carried out to ensure that there are no adverse effects. All transport related projects (flyovers, grade-separators, metro, BRTS, HCMTR) must be executed only after public outreach, pre-feasibility and feasibility report, environmental impact assessment and detailed project report is submitted to the relevant authority. PMPML, which is the only public bus transport body in Pune, must be run efficiently. Fill up police and other department vacancies. Solid waste management plan must be time-bound and must enforce compulsory segregation of dry and wet garbage at source to achieve zero garbage. All these factors will influence our vote.

Qaneez Sukhrani

Better jobs on our mind

Jobs, or more precisely, the lack of them is the top issue dominating the minds of voters this election season. India is reeling under perhaps its worst-ever job crisis. People in the auto sector and other industries have lost their jobs due to the economic slowdown. So, when we vote during the assembly elections, we must vote for a candidate who will help create job opportunities for the youth. Pune has three Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDCs) and thousands of people have lost their jobs and none of the political parties are concerned.

Kedar Mane

Education is most important electoral issue

The grim state of education in the country should prompt voters to elect their leadership wisely. Everyone knows that the education system in the country is not up to the mark, however, why do residents forget that when they caste their vote? Education system in Maharashtra must change and equal importance should be given to both English and Marathi, which is the regional language. The government should think about long-term goals and invest in education. There is also a need of more public gardens in the city where children can indulge in physical activities.

Gayatrinath Aauti

Pollution, lack of development are problems

Pollution of the Mula-Mutha river, pollution caused by vehicles, irregular water supply and lack of adequate parking spaces are issues that are faced by all the residents. Vehicles in the city release carbon dioxide on a large scale and are proving to be a health hazard. We must vote for a candidate who will work towards improving the peoples issues and not just make false promises to garner votes.

Rohan Goyal

City’s youth want better infrastructure

Pune is miles away from getting better infrastructure. The bad state of the public transport system in Pune is the biggest example. I feel that all governments discriminate between cities and Mumbai has been given more importance than others. BRTS, cycle sharing plan, parking policy and electric buses are far from being successful. The ongoing metro project has only caused traffic congestion. Lack of four-lane roads and flyovers have made driving in the city a nightmare. So, while voting this time, I would definitely think about all these things.

Priyanka Deshpande

Bad roads lead to connectivity issues

The PMC has been incapable of curing the city roads of potholes. In the three months that the monsoons set in, Punekars have been grappling with potholed roads. Many fatal accidents have also been reported. It is shocking that the civic body and the local politicians are not concerned about the state of the city roads. Bad roads lead to connectivity issues. In order to make Pune a Smart City, development of roads is a must.

Sheetal Waghchoure

Say no to illegal encroachments

On one hand, certain places in Maharashtra have been flooded due to the incessant rains and on the other hand some places are facing drought-like conditions. Thousands of residents have lost everything due to the floods and this is nothing, but a manmade disaster. Firstly, the candidate must not allow illegal constructions near riverbeds and nullahs. Only then, will the situation in Pune and rest of Maharashtra improve. The upliftment of agriculture-related businesses needs to be looked after.

Dipali Pethkar

Poorly-managed solid waste disposal system

Garbage lying on roads in the city is an eyesore for the residents. There needs to be a proper plan regarding sold waste disposal system. Garbage and debris are just dumped in rivers. We do not have a systematic public transport system. The PMPML buses often breakdown and are in a bad state. These are the most pressing issues that one must consider before voting.

Anoop Panjwani

Select a representative who knows the city

We need a representative who knows the city well and is aware of the problems faced by the residents. Security of the residents is of utmost importance. The residents also need basic amenities like good roads and for this, the ongoing metro work needs to speed up. The healthcare system also needs improvement. We are seeking resolution of these long-time pending problems. The well-being of the residents should be given importance.

Maya Bhatkar

