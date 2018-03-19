2 killed, 3 injured in blast at ragpicker’s house

Two persons, including a child, were killed and three others seriously injured in a blast at a ragpicker’s house near Sanauri Adda of Royal City in Patiala on Monday morning.

Following the blast, police rushed to the spot to ascertain its cause. SSP Dr S Bhupathi said explosive experts were called in to find out the reasons for the blast.

The deceased were identified as Mohd Mumtiaz (25) and Mohd Shamir (2). Shamir was reportedly playing near the house and was killed on the spot.

Police said the blast took place around 9.30 am, when Mumtiaz smashed a hammer on an empty chemical bottle. People nearby rushed the three children — Nura Hasan, Afreen and Babbu — to the hospital. One of the injured girls is said to be critical.

Patiala DC Kumar Amit also visited the spot and directed health officials to provide medical facilities to the injured.