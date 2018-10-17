3 Sangrur jail officers shifted, 1 suspended after video shot by inmates goes viral

Three prison officers were transferred and a warden of the Sangrur jail in Punjab suspended for “dereliction of duty” after a video allegedly shot by the inmates went viral on the social media, officials said Wednesday.

The action came after a video purportedly shot by seven prisoners using mobile phones illegally smuggled into jails, surfaced. In the video, the inmates accused the jail officers of seeking bribes from them.

“Three jail officers, jail superintendent, deputy jail superintendent and assistant jail superintendent, have been shifted,” Punjab additional director general of police (prisons) IPS Sahota said.

Besides, a jail warden has been suspended and services of a guard of the Punjab Ex-servicemen Corporation (PESCO) have been terminated for dereliction of duty, the official said.

Jail officials faced action after the inmates managed to shoot a video from their mobile phone, officials said.

Seven jail inmates of Sangrur jail had reportedly shot a video a few days back, accusing jail officers of demanding bribe of ₹1 lakh for not “implicating them in false cases”. The inmates were facing cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

An inquiry has already been ordered to probe the corruption allegations against the jail officers, officials said.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 22:55 IST