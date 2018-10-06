4 held for murdering 17-year-old cousin in Ludhiana

Police have arrested four youths for allegedly bludgeoning their 17-year-old cousin to death after he refused to follow their instructions and befriend a girl in their locality.

The deceased was identified as Sandeep Yadav, 17, of Gaushala Road.

As per the police, the accused, identified as Pappu Verma, Rahul Kumar, Sanjay Verma and Anil Kumar of Subhash Nagar, all aged between 18 to 21 years, were trying to befriend a girl in their locality. “As Papu was the oldest of them all, he used to force the other cousins to follow his instructions,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand.

“However, Sandeep did not listen to them. Further he complained to his father about what the cousins were up to following which his father deterred him from meeting them,” the ADCP added.

“After this when Pappu called Sandeep to join them Sandeep refused, which enraged them. Later on October 3, he got Anil Kumar to call Sandeep and invite him to Guru Nanak Nagar. When he reached the spot, the accused started attacking him with sticks,” the cop added.

When Sandeep collapsed, the accused fled the spot. Later, some passersby informed his parents that their son was lying on the spot, following which they took him to the hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

“Later, they tried to prove that it was a case of road mishap, stating that an unidentified vehicle had hit him and the family got convinced,” the ADCP said.

However, the post-mortem report revealed that he was murdered after which the Daresi police registered a murder case. The police solved the case within hours of lodging the FIR and arrested the accused on Saturday.

The accused have been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 22:03 IST