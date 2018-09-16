5-year-old boy falls into open manhole in Batala, dies

A five-year-old boy died after falling into a 10-foot-deep manhole in Batala town on Saturday night.

The boy, Gurnoor Singh, had come with his parents Lakhbir Singh and Navdeep Kaur from nearby Chhit village to attend the procession to mark 531st marriage anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. At 10pm, when the family was waiting outside the civil hospital on Jalandhar Road, Gurnoor went missing. As the boy could not be traced for eight hours, the family looked inside the open manhole, near which they had spotted the slipper of the boy. Gurnoor was brought out and taken to the civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Boy’s kin hold protest

On Sunday, a protest was staged on Jalandhar Road by the victim’s relatives, who were also joined by local AAP workers. They raised slogans against the sewerage board for its laxity. The protesters refused to cremate the boy’s body until the erring sewerage board officials were brought to book. It was only after sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rohit Gupta reached the spot and assured them of the registration of a case against the guilty that the dharna was lifted.

Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman said on the complaint of victim’s uncle, Kirpal Singh, a case under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the Batala municipal council and sewerage board officials.

Meanwhile, Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Vipul Ujwal said, “I had directed the sewerage board officials to cover all manholes when I was in the city for inspection few days back. But they failed to comply. I have marked a probe into the matter. Responsibility will be fixed within 24 hours.”

As per locals, the manhole near civil hospital was covered with a jute bag, which was later removed by someone.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 20:06 IST