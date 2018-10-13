8 convicts sentenced to life for killing SAD worker in 2014 in Mohali

For killing a SAD worker owing to old rivalry in 2014, a Mohali court on Friday awarded life term to all the eight convicts.

“You will spend rest of your life in jail,” said additional district and sessions judge Mohali, Monika Goyal, while pronouncing quantum of sentence to the convicts — Kuldeep Singh, Sukhpreet Singh alias Roda, Harpreet Singh Toor and Dalbir Singh, alias Dali, all of Dharamgarh in Mohali, Rupinder Singh of Landran, besides Kamaldeep Singh alias Kamal, Gagandeep Singh and Gursewak. The court has imposed a fine of ₹23,500 on each of the convicts.

On July 7, 2014, Gurjant Singh, aka Janta, 28, of Seaow village was killed with sharp-edged weapons at a vehicle service station at Kambali village in Mohali.

The ninth convict, Gaurav Patial, alias Lucky, of Khuda Lahora in Chandigarh, is an aide of gangster Dilpreet Singh and was declared a proclaimed offender in another case. Figuring in the wanted list of Mohali police, Patial was the one who had fired at Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in April this year and also collected ₹20 lakh protection money from him.

As per police Gurjant Singh alias Janta, along with two friends had gone to wash his car at the service station. He along with his friends and a relative started consuming liquor when the other group came in two cars and attacked Gurjant. A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Major Singh, Gurjant’s friend, who was present at the crime spot.

The motive was stated to be an old enmity between the two groups. They had clashed on May 16 as well when the counting for Lok Sabha elections had taken place. The clash had taken place outside the party office of SAD candidate and eventual winner Prem Singh Chandumajra in Sector 70. Gurjant had allegedly attacked Dalbir Singh and a case was also registered at Mataur, but no arrest was made. Another clash was reported on June 19.

My son will rest in peace: Father

“They ruined my family, but now justice has been done. My son will rest in peace,” said Randhir Singh, father of Gurjant. He said Gurjant was the only brother of two sisters and his untimely death devastated the family. “He was a budding kabaddi player. Getting the accused booked was not an easy task but justice had prevailed,” said Randhir.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 13:14 IST