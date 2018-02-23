‘Appy’ to help: Punjab Police’s Know Your Police app to have info of officers, Saanjh Kendras

Information about police in Punjab can now be accessed with just a click on your mobile phone. As part of the Saanjh (cooperation) project, aided by the recent push to enter the online world, the police are promoting an app, Know Your Police, which has information about the nearest police stations, officials posted in the region right from the level of station house officer (SHO) to inspector general of police (IGP), and the Saanjh Kendras (police service centres).

Available for Android and iOS, it has been developed by the community policing wing and is now being promoted on Facebook and Twitter. It was formally out in the first week of February, said an official involved with the development. It has 10,000 downloads, and has 4.3 rating on 5 in Google Play store; of 195 people who rated it, 137 gave it five stars, as of 8.15pm on Thursday.

Features of ‘Know Your Police’ Where I Am: Gives information about police station according to current location

Notifications: As recently issued by the police

Officers’ List : Contact numbers of all personal, accessible district-wise

Police Station: You can find details by inputting location

Saanjh Kendra search: Find the nearest police service centre

“We have developed this app by using geo-tagging,” said Ashwani Kapoor, currently posted as deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in Ludhiana, who played a key role in the initiative during his three-year posting as assistant inspector general (AIG) for community policing. “It helps particularly if you are travelling and are in need of emergency help. You just have to click the ‘Where I Am’ option and, as per the location, all information about local officials will be displayed.”

Besides, there is a Saanjh app that aids routine verifications. Applicants can visit the nearest Saanjh Kendra and fill up information in the pro forma there. “Within 10 days of the verification process, the applicant can get software-generated police clearance, character verification, civil verification and military verification certificates from the Kendra or from the app,” said an official, unnamed because not authorised to speak with the media.

Both apps are available in Punjabi and English. The project was supervised by IGP Ishwar Singh.