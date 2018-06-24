Attack on AAP MLA: Sandoa demands CBI probe into allegations against him

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Rupnagar Amarjeet Singh Sandoa, who was allegedly attacked by mining mafia in at Beinhara village in Nurpur Bedi area of his constituency on Thursday, has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations that he received money from those indulging in illegal mining.

Interacting with the media at the house of leader of opposition Sukhpal Khaira on Saturday denied charges levelled by the opposition parties and the main accused Ajvinder Singh that he was attacked as he was asking for “more money” from the mining business.

“The charges that I was blackmailing Arvinder are baseless. The CBI should probe the matter, and if I am found guilty of receiving even a single penny as favours, hang me till death,” said Sandoa.

Contrary to the report of the Rupnagar SDM that the mining site where Sandoa was attacked was “legal”, Sandoa said he would urge the chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to personally visit this site and inspect it. “The site is illegal and I stand by my allegations,” said the MLA.

Meanwhile, Khaira alleged that the CM was mischievously trying to frame the Rupnagar MLA in the mining scandal and was shielding the accused, who are backed by the Congress.

Khaira said he was surprised to read reports that the district administration had termed the controversial mining site legal where the MLA was attacked, this only goes to show the partisan role of Amarinder and a blatant attempt to shield mining mafia and the attackers.

Illegal mining: SAD hits out at govt

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) lashed out at the Congress government for its alleged failure to end the menace of illegal mining in Punjab.

Akali MP and party’s senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said the environment and people of Punjab were under a “big threat” due to the “illegal mining in the state”.

“All norms and rules for sand mining are being thrown to the wind. For instance, rules say that digging cannot go beyond the 10 feet limit as it could harm the balance of ecology. But you can see 30-40 feet deep ditches at the mining sites across Punjab,” he claimed.

“The same callousness was being shown towards the law and order situation by the state government as anti-social elements were running amok with impunity,” he alleged.

About the adverse effects of illegal mining, the SAD leader said it has started to take toll on everything — from fertile land and bridges to people’s houses.