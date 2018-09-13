CA’s death in Panchkula mishap: Rs 12 lakh relief awarded to kin

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded compensation of Rs 12.15 lakh to the family of a chartered accountant (CA) who was killed in a road accident that occurred in March last year.

The victim, Ghaninder Pal Singh Batra of Dhakoli, 58, was going home from Sector 11 here on his Honda scooter on March 25 last year, when a Chevrolet Sail car driven by Anshul Gupta of Manimajra came from the rear and hit the scooter at the Sector 11/15 roundabout and fled.

Due to the collision, Batra fell down on the road and sustained multiple and grievous injuries. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6 here, and then referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where he succumbed to injuries.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-14 police station against Gupta.

The claimants including Batra’s wife Harvinder Batra, son Gifty Batra, and daughter Harleen Batra pleaded that Ghaninder was self-employed as a practising CA and that they were fully dependent on the income and services of the deceased. The family had demanded compensation to the tune of ₹50 lakh.

The judgement

The judgement in the case, passed recently by the tribunal, reads, “The court has gone through the evidence which points that the case is of sole negligence on the part of the accused in causing the accident.”

“The statement of Salman Saifi, an eyewitness, on cause and manner of the accident, is sufficient and has remained unrefuted, and is worthy of reliance. He is an independent witness, having no ill-will against the respondents and interest towards the claimants,” the court observed.

“Hitting a vehicle from the rear itself suggests that the erring vehicle was rash and negligent, unless shown otherwise, which is lacking in the present case. From the above evidence, it is made out that the driver was solely at fault in causing the accident in question resulting into death of Batra. Accordingly, the issue is answered in favour of the claimants,” the order reads.

“The claim petition is partly accepted with costs and an award of ₹12, 15,232 is passed in favour of the claimants on account of death of Batra in the accident, along with 7.5% interest per annum from the date of filing of the petition till its realisation,” the judgement reads.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 14:02 IST