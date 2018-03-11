Capt Amarinder remains mum on MP Ravneet Bittu’s demand for sending Badals to jail

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh chose to remain silent on a demand from local MP Ravneet Singh Bittu for sending the Badals to jail at a function in Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Sunday. Several party MLAs, have on several ocassions, also demanded the same.

Addressing the gathering, in the presence of the CM, the MP said, “SAD chief and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal has been threatening officers during his Poll Khol rallies by noting their names in a diary. As a party representative from the constituency, I request you to send Sukhbir Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia to jail, where they can engage in diary writing at leisure.”

He added that the CM should also act against all those involved in drug trafficking or other criminal activities, even if they happened to be him or any other Congress leader.

Gurdaspur MP and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar said Sukhbir should be jailed, alleging that he had looted the state’s exchequer during the SAD-BJP regime.

“Sukhbir keeps saying that if offered, he can improve the finances of the state and that government coffers are not empty. The Badal family only improved its fortune during its 10-year tenure and Sukhbir should be jailed. This family has grown its transport business, even after the regime change,” he added.

In his address, though, the CM did not touch on the issue of Badals, but focused on jobs and maintenance of peace.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to fulfilling the pre-election promise of `Ghar Ghar Rozgar’, the CM urged job seekers to not only aspire for government jobs. “We are a small state and vacancies are limited. I urge youth to not only aspire for government jobs,; private companies also offer a good package,” he said.

Local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu skips job fair

While chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday gifted Ludhiana projects worth Rs 398 crore, local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu did not attend the fair.

CM delayed by two hours; students wait in sun

The CM arrived almost two hours behind schedule as students and job seekers waited in the sun. Many students from local colleges alleged the colleges had asked them to mandatorily attend the programme to boost numbers.