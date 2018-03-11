Punjab CM gives 9,592 appointment letters at job fair in Ludhiana

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh distributed 9,592 appointment letters on the concluding day of the second mega job fair at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Sunday.

With this, the total number of jobs generated under the government’s flagship scheme “Ghar Ghar Rozgar” in the past one year has reached 1,61,522. The Sunday’s event coincided with the first anniversary of the Congress victory in the assembly polls and chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s birthday.

The job fair was organised by the state government at 150 venues between February 20 and March 8. Several companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Microsoft, ICICI Bank and Amazon, used the platform to recruit candidates.

Addressing the state-level function, the CM congratulated youngsters who got appointment letters and said: “In addition to other sources of employment, including university placements, another 90,000 jobs were being generated by 15,000 micro, small and medium enterprises.”

‘Youth getting lucrative offers’

The CM also rejected the opposition’s charge that job fairs being organised by his government were facilitating only low-paying jobs.

He said the packages offered in the second job fair ranged between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 31 lakh per annum. Eight companies had given out over Rs 12 lakh per annum packages, 12 companies over Rs 10 lakh, 24 with Rs 7 lakh packages and 66 that provided salary packages of Rs 5 lakh a year, he said.

The CM also urged youngsters not to pursue only government jobs under the misconception that they were better paying, as private companies were clearly offering lucrative packages.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to fulfilling the pre-election promise of “Ghar Ghar Rozgar”, the CM said the government was on the right track, with plans to set up various universities, including skill development, sports and horticulture, which would pave the way to boost youth employability.