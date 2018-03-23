Chandigarh international airport: Air India releases schedule, sticks to its 8 flights, timings

Air India has not made any change in its existing flights or their timings in the summer schedule that will come into force at Chandigarh International Airport from March 26.

With this the total number of flights has reached 33. Other airlines had released their schedule last week. Air India currently operates eight flights, five of them are regular and three run on different days in a week. These include two international flights to Bangkok and Sharjah.

According to the final summer schedule, the last flight from here is Indigo’s Dubai one at 3:45 pm. In fact, Air India’s schedule has made it clear that there is no taker for the increased operation hours at the airport.

With the closing time moving from 4pm to 5:30pm, the airport was expected to accommodate at least 10 more flights. Many blame the poor response to the 20-day airport closure schedule in May for runway upgrade.