Chandigarh MC proposes 4-fold hike in advertisement fee for outdoor display

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has proposed four time increase in advertisement fee for outdoor display advertisement in the city to earn more revenue. The MC has proposed 15% increase in fee.The fee was last revised in 2008.

Requesting anonymity, an official, who is involved in the process, said, the file has been moved to the MC commissioner for consideration, he will take up the matter of approval with the administration.

As per the information, the MC is also looking for sites for outdoor advertisements in the internal sector markets for more display.

Councillor Satish Kainth, who suggested several measures of increasing revenue through outdoor advertisement in last house meeting, told HT that the MC can earn more than Rs 25 crore from outdoor advertisement.

At present, the MC has been earning around Rs 3 crore, he said, claiming that the municipal corporation has been sitting over the proposals due to laxity of the officials.

Existing rates nominal

The existing rates vary in terms of location and size of the advertisement. For instance, the annual fee for covering space between 10 and 25 square feet for non-illuminated hoarding on a wall or a post is Rs 2,400 per annum, and for covering space between 5 and 25 square feet for fixed illuminated sky signs and advertisements is Rs 5,000 fee per annum.

Besides, the annual charges of advertisement boards which are carried on vehicles, including buses, is Rs 7,840 per annum for space up to 50 square feet in case of illuminated advertisement and Rs 3,920 per annum for plane advertisement.

Apart from it, the MC charges between Rs 1,350 and Rs 2,700 for illuminated advertisement boards.

Drive to end illegal advertisement

As per Chandigarh Advertisement Control Act, 1954, the permission to display an advertisement cannot be permitted on the main roads, including V1, V2 and V3. Besides, it is banned on electric, telephone/telegraphy posts, traffic signals, railway signals and other restricted areas that comprise public view during commuting on roads.

Requesting anonymity, an official, who is involved in granting permissions for outdoor advertisement, said the rules have been flouted at several places. We will soon send notices to the drivers to remove illegal advertisement.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 14:11 IST