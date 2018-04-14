Clash between Hindu and Dalit outfits in Phagwara over Ambedkar poster; five injured

Tension prevailed in Phagwara after a communal clash broke out between a Dalit and a Hindu outfit over renaming of a chowk here on Friday late night.

A group of Dalits, led by Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leader Jarnail Nangal, gathered at “Goal chowk” and installed a flax banner to rename it “Samvidhan chowk” at 11 pm on Friday, in a bid to pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti.

The move was objected to by a Hindu outfit, with members reaching the spot led by senior state vice-president of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) Inderjit Karwal.

Following heated arguments, protestors from both sides resorted to stone-pelting and damaged some vehicles parked near the highway.

Five people sustained injuries, of which one is serious and has been referred to DMC, Ludhiana.

Heavy police force, led by Phagwara SP Parminder Singh, Phagwara ADC Babita Kaler and SDM Jyoti Bala, also rushed to the spot. They asked for the flax banner to be removed as it was reportedly installed without permission from the local administration.

Dalits also blocked the highway, protesting against the Phagwara MC for allegedly removing a hoarding bearing a photo of Dr Ambedkar. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protesters from national highway-1.

Deputy commissioner Mohammad Tayyab and SSP Sandeep Sharma reached Phagwara late night and heavy police remained deployed across the city.

The clash took place in the hub of Dalit community, as Punjab’s Doaba region has the highest concentration of the Dalit. Over 35% population in the Doaba region belong to the Ravidassia and Valmiki communities.

Following clashes, security has been tightened across Phagwara. (HT Photo)

Situation remained tense on Saturday morning with shopkeepers opting to be keep their business establishments closed. A leader of Punjab Shiv Sena Rajesh Palta was attacked by a group of unidentified people on Saturday morning. When the police reached the spot to rescue him, the group pelted stone on cops and also damaged a police vehicle near Valmiki Chowk in Subash Nagar.

“The situation is under control. We are patrolling the city since morning and no curfew has been announced so far,” DC Mohammad Tayyab said.

SSP Sharma said adequate forces have been deployed to avoid untoward incidents in the city.

Situation in Phagwara has been tense since the “Bharat bandh” in protest of “dilution of the SC/ST Act” on April 2.

Following this, people belonging to the general category protested against the closure of the national highway in Phagwara and demanded an FIR against LIP leader Nangal for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the general community by issuing objectionable statements on April 2.