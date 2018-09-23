Congress clear winner in Punjab’s Majha region too

The ruling Congress won majority of the zila parishad and block samiti seats in Majha, but SAD-BJP has made its presence felt in some pockets, especially Majitha constituency and Pathankot district.

In Amritsar, Congress won 160, including 45 unopposed candidates, out of 199 block samiti seats, while the SAD won 44 seats and its alliance partner BJP won one seat.

Of the 24 zila parishad seats, six seats were bagged by Congress, while four were bagged by the SAD. Result of rest of the seats was yet to be declared till the filing of this report.

AAP opens account in Majha

Out of total 20 zila parishad seats, 19 were won by ruling party, while one was bagged by the SAD in Tarn Taran district.

The SAD had boycotted the elections in three assembly segments — Tarn Taran, Patti and Khemkaran. Nine Congress candidates had won unopposed.

Congress performed well in block samiti as well in the district.

Of the 160 block samiti seats, 144 were won by Congress, while 13 were bagged by the SAD. The Congress had secured 85 block samiti seats unopposed, while SAD won two.

Notably, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) succeeded to win a block samiti seat, while two independent also won.

Congress clean sweeps Gurdaspur

In Gurdaspur, the Congress stole the march over Akalis in the results declared for 25 zila parishad and 213 panchayat samiti seats.

The Congress nominees won all the zila parishad seats, 13 of them unopposed. Congress won 212 of the 213 panchayat samiti seats. Interestingly, the Marhi Buchian seat in Sri Hargobindpur block was bagged by an Independent Sucha Singh. 143 had been won unopposed by the Congress.

Notably, SAD had boycotted the polls in three assembly segments of Gurdaspur.

SAD registers victory on Majithia’s home turf

Though the ruling Congress made a clean sweep over most of the seats in panchayat samitis and zila parishads in Majha region, it failed to smash the bastion of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Bikram Singh Majithia in the Majitha constituency, where SAD registered a thumping victory by winning 28 of 32 zones of panchayat samiti and all four zones of zila parishad.

The Congress managed to win only 4 zones of panchayat samiti while it failed to open its account in zila parishad in Majitha.

This was the only counting centre in Majha region where SAD workers were celebrating.Hundreds of SAD workers, led by Bikram Majithia, celebrated the victory by dancing on the beats of drums.

Addressing the media, Majithia said the voters of Majitha gave a befitting reply to the ruling congress.

He alleged that though in the rest of Punjab, the Congress managed to win a majority of seats, it was the victory of police, not the Congress. “With the misuse of the state police and administration, the Congress won the state’s most of the seats.”

BJP shows its presence in Pathankot

Of the 10 zila parishad seats in Pathankot District, nine went to the ruling Congress, while BJP won one seat.

In 91 zones of block samiti, only two candidates of Congress had won unopposed.

Till the filing of this report, the Congress had won 55 seats and the BJP 20.The results of the remaining seats was yet to be declared.

