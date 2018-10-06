Congress worker fired at in Ludhiana, escapes unhurt; 2 booked

A Congress worker and two of his friends escaped unhurt after the car they were travelling in was fired at by a group of assailants in Ludhiana on Friday evening.

Amandeep Singh (35), a resident of New Janata Nagar and a block-level Congress worker, claimed to have identified two of the attackers who were in a Hyundai i-10 car and lodged a complaint at the Dehlon police station.

Police registered a case against Gurpreet Singh Gill Kalkatte Wala and his unidentified accomplices. Gurpreet is the brother of Fateh Gill Mani, an old rival of Amandeep.

In his complaint, Amandeep said he was going in his Toyota Innova to Malerkotla road after attending a party meeting at the local circuit house.

“When I reached near Gill village, three men on a motorcycle tried to stop my car but I sped from there. I picked my friends Inderjit Singh Goldy at Dehlon. When we reached near Gill village, the Hyundai i-10 car intercepted our vehicle and its occupants opened fire at me and fled. The bullet hit the car window,” said Amandeep.

“I immediately called the police control room. The police reached the spot and started investigation,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said Amandeep was attacked over an old rivalry.

A case was registered under Sections 307 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act against the accused. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, the ASI said.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 21:49 IST