Counting is a walk to cherish for kids at Faridkot government school

Learning happens best, when there is an immersive experience and all senses of the learner are involved. Innovation is a key ingredient to ensure this happens. Such kind of learning is now a reality at five government primary schools in the district.

It is about 9am at Government Primary School, Wara Bhai Ka village, around 27km from the district headquarters, and a group of four tiny-tots are busy walking. Only, this is a walk with a difference. The children are taking steps numbered from one to 10, ensuring they learn basic counting faster and with active engagement.

That is not all. After assimilating the numbers, children are taught fine motor skills and the ability to concentrate by climbing 15 steps on a wooden ladder. They do ten frog-skipping jumps and end the session by learning the English alphabet, lilting and dancing to the rhythm of background music.

Welcome to the world of Innovative Activity Floors. A brainchild of deputy district education officer (elementary), Dharamvir Singh, these are now operational at Surgapuri, Wara Bhai Ka, Aulakh, Mani Singh Wala and Lambhowali villages. The floors are meant for use by students till Class 1.

“The project has been launched under the ‘Padho Punjab, Padhao Punjab’ mission. The idea is to ensure that children’s mental and physical development takes place in a playful manner. It also keeps them attracted to school,” says Dharamvir.

He added that he planned to introduce the concept in all government schools that offer pre-primary classes.

“I have spent around Rs15,000 from my own pocket to get the infrastructure and the slides ready for the project,” he adds.

Rajinder Kumar, a state awardee teacher, at Wara Bhai Ka school is appreciative of the project.

“The results in real learning in students who are coming to school for the first time have been wonderful. The idea is working.”

Kumar is known for introducing learning through television and audio lessons at his school. He has also encouraged villagers to contribute towards the implementation of new ideas in school pedagogy.

