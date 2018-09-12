Domestic helps flee with ₹5 lakh, gold jewellery from P’kula house

A Nepalese couple working as domestic helps at a house in the posh Sector 7 here has been booked for fleeing with ₹5 lakh and gold jewellery, police said on Wednesday.

House owner Anuradha Aggarwal, 38, told police that she had gone to the market in Sector 11 while her son and daughter were on the first floor of the house when the crime took place around 7:30pm on Tuesday. The domestic helps – Raju and Maya — had been staying on the top floor of the house for the past three months and had recently returned from a visit to their native place in Nepal.

“When I was on my way home around 9pm, I received a call from my daughter. She told me that the lock of my room on the ground floor was broken and the room had been ransacked,” Aggarwal submitted in her complaint.

Her daughter then informed her that the couple was also missing. Upon returning, Aggarwal found that the locks of dressing room and main almirah were also broken.

Following this, she called her husband and relatives.

Aggarwal told police that ₹5 lakh besides a gold chain and ring and some other items were missing from the house. Police said there is a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed in the house, but it was not functional.

Inspector Arvind Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 5, said: “The domestic helps went missing after the theft. Even the maid’s phone is switched off. A case has been registered under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation has been initiated.”

