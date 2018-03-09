First pad bank in region comes up at Mohali administration complex

The Mohali administration on Thursday launched a sanitary napkin bank, first-of-its-kind initiative in the region, at its administrative complex in Sector 76 here. The scheme aims at providing subsidised sanitary pads to all district government schools’ female students who cannot afford them.

For this, the administration has collaborated with a private firm which will provide six pads for just Rs 8 to the school girls. The scheme was initially launched by former Union minister Preneet Kaur, who said, “The poor girls and women lack knowledge about the menstrual health hazards related to non-usage of pads. It is very necessary for a woman to keep her body clean to avoid diseases.”

Additional deputy commissioner Charandev Singh Mann said as per the directions of deputy commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, an awareness campaign was being run to sensitise the young girls studying in the schools regarding the use of sanitary pads during their menstrual cycles. He added that distribution of sanitary pads will start from the government schools of the district and the campaign will further be taken to the grassroots.

The administration has also urged the residents to contribute by donating pads at a box set up at the district administration complex.

Punjab women and child development minister Razia Sultana and education minister Aruna Chaudhary were also present during the event.