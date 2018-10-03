Fraudster claiming to be bank official dupes Chandigarh man of Rs 90,000

A 34-year-old man was duped of Rs 90,517 after he reportedly shared his ATM card details with a person who called him and identified as a representative of the State Bank of India (SBI), police said on Tuesday.

Ombir Singh Maan, a resident of Sector 21 in Chandigarh, in his police complaint said on August 23, he received a call from a person who identified himself as SBI representative.

“The person on the phone asked about my SBI account number and 16 digits ATM card number, which I told him, assuring that it was a verification call from the bank,” Maan said.

He told the police that on August 24 and 25, several transactions were made and Rs 90, 517 was withdrawn from his SBI account.

Maan said he called on the same number asking about the cash withdrawn, but was tricked by the fraudster again claiming that the money will be deposited back in his account the next day.

SHO Arvind Kumar said, “After the complaint, we examined all the facts and a case was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. We are working to trace the mobile number from which the victim received the call.”

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 11:51 IST