Gurdaspur byelection independent candidate turns motorcycle thief

From a wannabe neta to a motorcycle thief, the desire to make a quick buck got the better of Gurdaspur resident Sandeep Kumar’s political ambitions.

The man who has contested the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections and the parliamentary constituency bypoll, both from Gurdaspur in 2017 as an independent candidate, was arrested on Monday for stealing two-wheelers.

In his early 30s, Kumar runs an auto repair workshop at Jaura Chattran village, 14 km from Gurdaspur.

The police acted on a tip-off to arrest him near a bridge across the seasonal drain at Mangal Sen village on Monday, senior superintendent of police (SSP) HS Bhullar said at a press conference on the same day.

During interrogation, Kumar admitted to stealing the motorcycles and selling them.

A police search later led to the recovery of 10 stolen motorcycles, including five Splendor, two Pulsar, one TVS, one Boxer and one CD Deluxe.

Kumar revealed the name of an accomplice - Bunty alias Ravinder Kumar of Purowal Rayyian, who is already facing trial after eight stolen vehicles were recovered from him. They included a moped, an Alto car, and three motorcycles. At present, he is behind bars in Una.