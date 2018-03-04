Hydel power generation in Punjab up by 20% this fiscal

Hydro power plants of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) have witnessed a jump of 20% in power generation in the first eleven months of this fiscal (2017-18) than the previous year, helping the corporation save Rs 300 crore on account of power purchase.

A total of 4,407 million units (MU) have been generated by five hydro power plants of the PSPCL from April 1, 2017, to February 28, 2018. The PSPCL plants generated 3,675 MU in the corresponding period last fiscal (2016-17).

Even the generation of 4,407 MU during the 11 months is more than 3,908 MU generated during the last fiscal.

There are 33 units with a total installed capacity of 1,160 MW at all five hydro power projects of the PSPCL, including Shanan (Jogindernagar in Himachal Pradesh), Uppar Bari Duab Canal (UBDC), Malikpur, Ranjit Sagar Dam (RSD), Pathankot, Anandpur Sahib Hydel Project (ASHP) and Mukerian Hydel Project (MHP),Talwara.

“This year, the PSPCL will not only meet but surpass the generation target of 4,437 MUs set by the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission for 2017-18,” said a power engineer dealing with hydel generation.

As present, water level at Bhakra and Pong dams is higher than previous years. The reservoir level at Bhakra and Pong dams was 1,588 feet and 1,315 feet, respectively, on March 1, 2018 as against 1,556 feet and 1,313 feet on corresponding day last year. The reservoir level at Ranjit Sagar Dam on March 1 this year was 496 meters as against 505 meters in 2017.

“Hydro power is much cheaper than power produced in thermal plants. The optimum generation has helped us save Rs 300 crore as this hydro power is mostly generated during summers, when peak rate of power is always high,” said a power engineer, adding that maintenance of the Ranjit Sagar power plant bore fruit.