Kin of former, serving MLAs, ministers debut with victory

The zila parishad and block samiti elections proved to be a boon for the relatives, including sons, grandsons and spouses, of some MLAs and former ministers, with many of them in the Malwa belt making their poll debut with a victory.

In Muktsar district, Parmjeet Kaur, the wife of Bhucho MLA Pritam Singh Kotbhai, won the zila parishad election from the Kotbhai zone by 7,846 votes.

In Mansa district, Bikram Mofar, the son of former Congress MLA Ajitinder Mofar, successfully contested election from the Akkanwali zone. Bikram, also the brother-in-law of Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, is a strong candidate for the post of chairman as he is the district Congress president.

Bikram said, “I am thankful to people as our district recorded the maximum turnout in the state with no incident of violence. People of my area want me to be chairperson but the final decision will be taken by party high command.”

From Fazilka district, Sidharath Rinwa and Harpreet Singh, both sons of former ministers Mahinder Rinwa and Hans Raj Joshan, won the zila parishad polls.

In Mansa district, grandsons of two former ministers, son of an MLA and daughter of an MP are vying for the post of zila parishad chairman.

Arshdeep Singh Michael Gagowal, grandson of former minister Sher Singh Gagowal, won the zila parishad election from the Aklia zone in the district. Babaljeet Khiala, grandson of former Congress minister Baldev Khiala, defeated Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from the Bhainibagha zone.

Jaspinder Kaur, granddaughter of former MP Hakam Singh Mian managed to win the zila parishad election.

In Ferozepur district, Laddi Gehri, the husband of Congress MLA Satikar Kaur Gehri, won the polls and now is in the fray for the post of zila parishad chairman.

Also, Sukhpreet Singh Mrar, the grandson of former Muktsar Akali MLA Sukhdarshan Singh Mrar, won the panchayat samiti election from the Mrar zone on Congress ticket by defeating SAD’s Gurwinder Singh by 1,150 votes.

Sukhdarshan is an SGPC member on SAD ticket.

Akal Takht jathedar’s son loses

Manjinder Singh Bittu, son of Akal Takht jathedar, Giani Gurbachan Singh lost zila parishad election from Udekaran zone by 1,591 votes.

Besides, Nasseb Singh Sandhu, personal assistant of minister Gurmeet Singh Rana Sodhi, lost the zila parishad election.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 23:16 IST