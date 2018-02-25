Ludhiana civic polls: SAD, BJP demand re-polling in all 95 wards

A day after polling in Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday demanded re-polling in all 95 wards, alleging misuse of government machinery and muscle power by the ruling Congress.

Addressing a press conference held here, former SAD minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and former BJP state president Rajinder Bhandhari accused the Congress of capturing booths in at least 70 wards and facilitating bogus voting.

They said SAD-BJP alliance leaders will meet Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore on Monday to press for their demand. “We demand re-polling in all wards of Ludhiana in the presence of central forces,” Cheema said.

The leaders also criticised the state election commissioner and said despite repeated complaints, the commissioner did not take any action to ensure free and fair elections.

The SAD-BJP, they said, will launch a stir against the “hooliganism” of the Congress.

Cheema said the announcement of re-polling in two booths of ward number 44, where son of MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid is contesting, is enough to prove that the Congress has misused the government machinery and polled bogus votes. “They did the same in other wards of Ludhiana, by-elections in Patran and Budhlada. We have video evidence in this regard.”

He said, “I had appealed to the election commissioner to call an all-party meeting before the polling, which is a normal practice even in by-elections, but our pleas fell on deaf ears. “

Maheshinder Singh Grewal, political adviser to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, alleged local MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu have formed gangs in Ludhiana and they are solely responsible for all hooliganism there.

He said Bittu got security on the pretext of threat from terrorist groups, but he misused his security and moved around in the city with 100 vehicles of goons, who threatened voters and contestants.

“We will appeal the Centre to withdraw Bittu’s security. We also demand FIR against Bittu and Ashu for hooliganism in Ludhiana on the polling day. We also demand cancellation of all FIRs registered against SAD-BJP workers,” he added.

BAINS SEEKS TRANSFER OF COPS

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president Simarjjit Singh Bains, in a letter to chief election commissioner, has demanded transfer of ADCP Kuldeep Sharma, ACP Ramandeep Singh Bhullar and Dugri SHO Gurbachan Singh for allegedly helping the Congress in indulging in malpractices during the MC polling.

NO VIOLENCE REPORTED: POLICE

Meanwhile, commissioner of police RN Dhoke said no major incident of violence was reported in the city during the MC polls on Saturday. He added that there were minor clashes between workers of various parties which were resolved soon. He claimed that the police conducted fair and free election in Ludhiana. Dhoke also added that he did not receive any complaint from the SAD and the BJP regarding violations.