Ludhiana teen thrashed to death by uncles over leakage of dirty water

A 19-year-old boy was thrashed to death, reportedly by his uncles in Sujatwal village at Noorwala Road, Meharban area, on Friday night. The victim, Amritpal Singh, was at home with his elder brother, Mohan Singh, 22, when five men barged into their house and attacked them with sticks.

After the accused fled, Mohan Singh rushed Amritpal to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

A case was registered against Davinder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Surjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Shamsher Singh under Sections of 302 (murder) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Mohan Singh in his complaint said the accused were his father’s first cousins and lived close by. A few days ago a quarrel broke out between the two families over leakage of dirty water outside their houses and the matter was resolved after locals intervened .

On Friday night the accused barged into their house with sticks and started thrashing Amritpal, Mohan Singh said, adding that he was also beaten up and injured when he tried to intervene.

Meharban station house officer inspector Davinder Sharma said the police have registered a case against five accused. The victim and accused are relatives and had some differences. Earlier too both parties had approached the police with complaints but the matter had been resolved.

He added that the accused thrashed the victims with sticks, following which Amritpal Singh died. All accused are absconding and a manhunt had been launched for them, Sharma said.