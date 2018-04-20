Moga teen dies of drug overdose, two booked

An 18-year-old youth died of alleged drug overdose at Baghapurana in Moga. The deceased has been identified as Lovepreet Singh of Ghaniya Wala village of Faridkot district.

Police have booked Iqbal Singh and Devinder Singh for murder on the statement of the deceased’s father Chamkaur Singh.

Chamkaur Singh said Iqbal Singh took Lovepreet along at 11am on Wednesday but when he didn’t return till evening they started search for him. Later, they found his body lying near a canal, the complainant said. He alleged that Iqbal and Devinder injected narcotic drugs on Lovepreet as a result of which he died. Police said Iqbal and Lovepreet were addicts and bought drugs from Bukkan Wala village