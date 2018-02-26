Mutton, pork to get costlier in Chandigarh as MC plans to hike slaughter fee

Mutton lovers will have to dig deeper in their pockets to get meat as the Chandigarh municipal corporation is planning to increase the slaughter fee of goat, sheep and pig from Rs 30 to Rs 100 per animal. The agenda for approval of rates will come up in the House meeting scheduled for today.

Every day around 250 goats are slaughtered in the city at the mechanised slaughter house in the Industrial Area, Phase 1.

The price of mutton, Rs 400 per kg at present, will go up to Rs 450 and for pork it will go up from Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg .

The move comes after the Principal Director of Audit (Central) objected to the rates that have remained static since 2006.

On the need for the price hike, Dr MS Kamboj, superintendent, slaughter wing, said the prices of all household items had increased but the slaughter rates of meat had remained unchanged for the last 10 years.

A disgruntled Atul Sonkar, president of the Chandigarh Meat Market Welfare Association, said in case the slaughter rates were increased to Rs 100 per animal, the meat sellers will have to raise prices by Rs 50 per kg. He also wondered how much the illegal sellers would charge for meat. No action was being taken against them despite repeated complaints, he said.

Modern slaughterhouse missing

Plans are being made for the last 15 years to set up a modern, air-conditioned slaughterhouse in Industrial Area Phase 1, but the Chandigarh municipal corporation has failed to even finalise consultants for the project.

Chicken, in particular, is at present slaughtered at meat shops with little to no guarantee of hygiene even in case of other meat as the MC has failed to implement the relevant bye-laws framed in this regard in 2010.

The MC had approved the proposal to set up the automated poultry-processing plant in the House meeting in August 2003.

Despite notification of the amended meat bylaws (Regulation for Sale of Meat, Fish and Poultry) in 2010, the MC has failed to ensure supply of stamp-approved, quality-checked chicken.