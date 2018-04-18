Newspapers must match pace with social media: Punjab CM

“Times are changing. WhatsApp and Facebook are taking over,” noted Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh at the 18th anniversary function of Hindustan Times’ Chandigarh edition on Wednesday, adding, “People like me will continue to read newspapers; but it’s not clear what the newer generations will do. Newspapers will have to work to stay a step ahead. I am sure you are putting your heads together on this.”

He began his brief address in Punjabi, and unlike former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal and the CMs of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh — Manohar Lal Khattar and Jai Ram Thakur — spoke little on achievements of his government. Recalling his school days instead, Amarinder said he remembers reading HT on the newspaper stand, and added that he still reads it ahead of other newspapers. “It’s a great feeling to be part of a newspaper team (in Chandigarh) celebrating completion of 18 years. I am sure it will grow in the years to come,” he said.

Referring to the newspaper’s founding in 1924, Amarinder underlined that in six years HT will celebrate its centenary. At this point he said people from the older school of thought will continue to read newspapers, “but for younger generations the newspapers have to match pace with social media.”