NRI woman fighting for son’s custody, husband visiting India despite lookout notice

It was on January 4 this year that Naseem Akhtar, who lives in sharjah, last saw her two-and-half-year-old son Ryan during her visit to India with her husband Shahid Hussan and son Ryan. Shahid, a native of Raipur Rani in Panchkula district of Haryana, allegedly assaulted her, took along Ryan and left for the UAE.

Narrating her despair to Hindustan Times from Sharjah over the phone, Naseem, who is from Malerkotla, said despite a lookout notice and suspension of passport of her husband, he has been using the Nepal route to visit India. “My son has a digestion problem and is dependent on breastfeed. Shahid used to hit the child often during his fits of rage. I am worried about my son’s wellbeing,” said Naseem, who is fighting a legal battle to get the custody of her son as per the UAE law.

She said a UAE court has given Shahid a deadline till October 8 to prove that Ryan is in India. As per the UAE immigration records, Shahid left Sharjah with Ryan on February 6 for Nepal and returned on April 1 alone.

Naseem had to procure a duplicate passport to return to the UAE. In her police complaint she has alleged dowry harassment and assault. She claimed that her family had spent nearly ₹25 lakh on the wedding in August 2014 and has been fulfilling her husband’s susbsequent demands.

“The Sangrur police reluctantly registered an FIR after numerous representations. There is no mention of that I was eparated from my son and I am so concerned about his wellbeing. My husband is evading police taking the Nepal route to visit India. No arrest has been made so far,” said Naseem.

Deputy passport officer Amit Kumar Rawat said that the RPO suspended Shahid Hussan’s passport in February this year on the basis of police complaint against him.

Her brother Zahid said that they even raised the issue before external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, but to no avail.

Sangrur SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg said he will look into the matter and pass on instructions for mentioning “snatching away of the baby” by the father and arrest of all those wanted in the case.

How Nepal route works

Indians don’t require visa or passport to travel to and from Nepal. Any proof of identity issued by the government is enough. From Kathmandu, people can take a flight to India or can just cross over by road.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 11:35 IST