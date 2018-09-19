Panchkula boy’s murder spotlights rage at young age

On Monday, a Class-11 boy was stabbed to death outside a Sector-7 school in Panchkula. The 15-year-old victim was attacked by few juveniles.

It was not the first instance where manifestation of aggression and intolerance was witnessed among teenagers.

In a case reported on 10 August, a Class-11 student and his family reportedly roughed up a teacher of Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 45, Chandigarh, for rebuking the teenager for indiscipline.

In another similar case on 27 July, five Class-12 students went on a vandalism spree and smashed the windscreens of at least 14 cars in Chandigarh’s Sectors 37, 40 and 41 in an act of revenge. They wanted to inflict harm on a school teacher who had scolded them.

Dr Aadarsh Kohli consultant, clinical psychology at PGIMER, says these are the symptoms of conduct disorder, a range of antisocial types of behaviour displayed in childhood or adolescence. “Intimidation and use of weapons is common here. It can be a result of poor parenting, rough relationships between parents, frustration, impulse control tendencies, poor coping skills and usage of drugs,” he adds.

Not only tricity, but such episodes of aggression are reported across the country. In a shocking case reported from Haryana on January 20, a Class-12 student shot dead the woman principal of a private school at her office in Yamunanagar after getting fed up with repeated reprimands.

A teenager was thrashed to death by his classmates and others near their government school in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar over personal enmity on July 20.

‘Social media, peer pressure add fuel’

Rubinderjit Singh, director school education, says, “I feel the rise in such incidents is because of social media and peer pressure. We are doing our best to ensure such aggression is tamed. Usually, children from poor backgrounds are under more stress. We are not only sensitising students, but also the teachers.”

Monica Sharma, principal, Ashiana Public School, Sector 46, says, “Children are spending more time alone these days. They are unable to cope up with the violent instincts in the early stages of life, perhaps as they lack support. There can be so many reasons behind such aggressive behaviour, but counselling can significantly help as a precautionary measure.”

Harbir Anand, principal, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, says, “Such display of aggression is increasing among students these days as no one scolds them at school as well as home. You cannot say anything to today’s generation.”

Suggesting ways to cope with such behaviour, Dr Kohli says difficult children should be assessed right from the outset when they start projecting their abnormal behaviour.

“Teaching them healthy coping mechanisms and training them in life skills can help them overcome their aggression. They also need to follow anger management techniques,” he adds.

Talking more about the role parents can play, Dr Kohli says, “Parental issues should be dealt with effectively and children should be also be encouraged to take up sports, arts and pursue their hobbies. Regular interaction and counselling have always been proven beneficial.”

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 11:16 IST