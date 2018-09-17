Class 11 boy stabbed to death outside school in Panchkula

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death outside his school in Panchkula on Monday afternoon.

The deceased identified as Vikas was a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 7.

The incident took place around 2.30pm.

According to information, the victim was attacked by a group of unknown persons as he stepped out of the school gate.

The peon was the first to learn that the boy was lying in a pool of blood.

The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where he was declared brought dead.

Police teams and crime branch officials visited the spot and the hospital.

Inspector Aman Kumar, in-charge, crime branch, Sector 26, said investigations are on.

“As per preliminary investigation, the boy was stabbed on his chest, which reportedly punctured his heart leading to his death. We have seized the victim’s mobile phone for further probe,” he said.

The victim’s mother, who works as an attendant in a private school, reached the hospital after she came to know about the incident.

His father works at a factory in Panchkula.

