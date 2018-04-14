Pay up Rs 2,000 for wasting water from tomorrow in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh municipal corporation on Friday issued a public notice prohibiting watering of lawns and washing of vehicles and courtyards during the morning supply from April 15 to June 30.

While water is supplied from 4am to 9am at present, the time will be advanced to 3:30am to 8:30am within a month.

The violators will have to cough up Rs 2,000 fine, which will be recovered through water bill.

MC commissioner Jitender Yadav said the move will help prevent wastage of water in summer. MC will form teams to check violations.

What is prohibited The ban has been imposed during morning water supply

Washing of vehicles, courtyard

Watering of lawn

Overflow from overhead/underground tanks

Leakage from meter chamber, desert cooler

Use of booster pumps

Yadav said in case of second offence, water connection will be snapped without notice.

Fine will also be imposed in case of overflow from overhead and underground water tanks besides leakage from meter chamber and desert coolers.Installation and use of booster pump is also prohibited.

Users have been asked to rectify leakages within two days.