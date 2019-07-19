Punjab farmers with land near India-Pakistan border to move HC for compensation

Farmers of the six districts in Punjab, whose land lie between the barbed fence and the India-Pakistan border, are planning to move Punjab and Haryana high court as the Centre and the state governments are yet to release the compensation for 2018.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had, in 1997-2002 period , initiated a scheme to provide relief worth Rs 2500 per acre to the border farmers and later on the compensation was enhanced to Rs 10,000 per acre. The Centre and state governments contribute 50% each for the compensation.

Farmers of 220 villages in Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts owned the land along the 553-km Punjab border. They lost 21,000 acres land to partition as these lands are situated beyond the barbed fence , installed some metres within the actual border, from Bamyal to Abohar.

“It has been more than six months but we are still waiting for the compensation. The governments owe us Rs 24.3 crore. We have approached deputy commissioners (DCs) of the border districts and have also launched protests time and again for the relief, but to no avail. We are left with no option but to approach the high court,” said Raghbir Singh Bhangala, president of Border Area Farmers Welfare Committee (BAFWC).

Ferozepur deputy commissioner (DC) Chander Gaind said, “The Centre and state governments have not released the compensation. As soon as we receive the fund, it will be distributed among the farmers.”

Earlier, the farmers had moved the HC for getting their compensation released for 2016 and 17. The HC had then directed the state government to distribute the relief worth Rs 48.7 crore among the farmers before August 2018.

Despite the high court’s direction, around 20% border farmers are yet to receive compensation for 2017.

“Twenty per cent farmers of Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts are still struggling to get compensation for 2017. We have approached Tarn Taran and Ferozepur DCs several times, but the authorities concerned have not transferred the money into their account,” said Bhangala.

“We came to know that the relief money was embezzled by revenue officials. We have also filed a contempt of court case against the state government for depriving 20% farmers of their compensation,” said Surjit Singh Bhura, BAKWS vice-president.

Tarn Taran additional deputy commissioner (ADC-General) Sandeep Rishi said, “The post of nayab tehsildar was lying vacant at Bhikhiwind nagar panchayat in the district, due to which the compensation for 2017 was delayed. Now, new tehsildar has taken charge and the compensation to the remaining farmers will be distributed on priority basis.”

Ferozepur DC, however, claimed that he had not receives any such complaint from the border farmers.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 13:15 IST