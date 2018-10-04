Punjab govt approves regularisation of 8,886 teachers in state

The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the regularisation of the services of 8,886 teachers recruited under the Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), besides some teaching at Adarsh and model schools.

Approving the sub-committee’s recommendations, the cabinet decided to regularise SSA 7,356 teachers, RMSA 1,194, besides 220 and 116 teachers working at model and Adarsh schools. The committee had recommended that seniority of these teachers be determined from the date of regularisation of their service.

The spokesperson said no fresh recruitment of teachers will be made unless a complete rationalisation of posts in the department is carried out as per norms.

An option may also be given to the teachers or employees in all the above societies to get their services regularised by getting absorbed in the department or continue to work in their respective societies. In case of the latter option, they will continue to draw their current salary, he said.

The cabinet also decided that all future recruitments will be made in central government pay scale.

The cabinet sub-committee comprised school education minister OP Soni, rural development and panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 09:36 IST