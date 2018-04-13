Road rage case: SAD demands dismissal of local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), on Friday, demanded the dismissal of local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu from the Punjab council of ministers, following the state government’s endorsement of his conviction in a murder case. It also accused the Congress government of playing a fixed match with Sidhu and of shielding him.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, “It is strange that the govt is sending one report to the Supreme Court endorsing the murder conviction against Sidhu, but has refused to follow it up with an appropriate communication to the governor.”

He added that after the Punjab government’s stand before the Supreme Court, it was obligatory on the part of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to send a parallel letter to the state governor, recommending the dismissal of Sidhu.

“The continued presence of Sidhu in the Punjab cabinet is not only utterly untenable on moral grounds, but is also a grave legal and constitutional absurdity, mocking the constitution of India,” said Akali leaders Bikram Singh Majithia, Cheema and Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal.

Cite collective responsibility principle

“Sidhu cannot remain a member of a government which is seeking a judicial endorsement to punish him for murdering an old, innocent and helpless person,” they claimed.

Claiming that the principle of collective responsibility had been violated, Grewal said, “It is an absurd situation that a minister is a party to the decision of his own government to punish him for murdering an innocent.”

“If Sidhu agrees with the government that endorses his conviction, then he has to accept that and resign. If he disagrees with the government, then also, he has no right to remain in the government on the grounds of collective responsibility,” he added.