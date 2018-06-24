Sacrilege accused attacked by Bambiha gang in Ludhiana jail

Five members of the Davinder Bambiha gang attacked an undertrial in the Ludhiana central jail on Friday evening. The gang also took the responsibility of the attack and hailed it on Facebook.

Dera Sacha Sauda follower Jagjit Singh, alias Jagga, of Nawanshahr, who is accused in Balachaur sacrilege incident, suffered fractures in both the legs and hand. He was admitted to the civil hospital.

Police have registered a case against Harsimrandeep Singh, alias Simma Sekhon, Simranjit Singh Bablu, Gurpreet Singh Gopi, Amaninder Singh and Mandeep Singh, alias Dikki Gill, all members of the Bambiha gang, under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 295A (outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code, said assistant sub-inspector Daljit Singh of Tajpur road police post. Contract killer Davinder Bambiha, alias Davinder Shooter, was killed in a police encounter in Bathinda in 2016.

Jagga, who was brought to the Ludhiana central jail on June 14, said someone came from the back and hit him with an iron pipe when he was going back to his barrack after having tea. “As I fell down, four-five persons started kicking me and one of them continued to hit me with the iron rod,” said Jagga in a statement to the police. The jail staff rescued Jagga and took him to the hospital.

The message posted on Facebook by members Bambiha gang reads: “Harsimrandeep Singh alias Simma Sekhon and others have done a sewa to accused of desecration, which he deserved because disrespect of Guru Granth Sahib is not acceptable. We have done our slain leader Bambiha proud.”

Ludhiana central jail superintendent Shamsher Singh Boparai said the five accused barged into Jagjit’s cell and started beating him up with a metallic water pipe. When the jail staff members intervened, the gangsters manhandled them too, he said.