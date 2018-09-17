Sangrur’s Kabaddi star seeks career in politics, to contest in zila parishad polls

After playing Kabaddi for over 24 years and earning fame in the state, 42-year-old Kabaddi star Soma Singh Gharachon, who failed to get a government job and spent his life in poverty, is all set to contest the Zila Parishad elections from Basiarak zone in Sangrur district.

Hailing from a poor Dalit family, Gharachon, along with his six brothers, used to play Kabaddi since his school days. He had even formed a team from Gharachon village, which is his native. In 1999, Soma and two of his brothers had played against Pakistan and won a tough match at Dirba.

While seven Gharachon brothers chose Kabaddi, the eighth one, Ajmer Gharachon, became a Punjabi lyricist.

A contemporary of late Harjit Brar Bajakhana, Soma has passed Class 12 and had played in school games and open matches across country. The family spent their entire life in poverty as all the siblings failed to secure any government job or get any other financial assistance.

“I had won many matches. I have faced financial distress, but despite that, I have managed to earn love and respect in the area. Forgetting that I was ignored by successive governments, I want to contest these elections to serve the people of my area,” said Soma, who gives Kabaddi coaching to budding players.

Soma claimed that before filing the nomination papers, he was offered by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress to contest from reserve seat for SCs, and ultimately he decided to contest as a SAD candidate.

Congress has fielded Jeet Singh against him and Gurlal Singh is contesting on AAP’s ticket. “I had contested the sarpanch election last time, but lost with a few hundred votes. Now, I have decided to try my luck in the Zila Parishad polls,” Soma said.

“I have no property or business. I cannot even offer a cup of tea to my voters,” he added. Previously, another Kabaddi player Gulzar Singh had contested unsuccessfully on SAD ticket in the state assembly elections.

