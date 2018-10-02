Sorcerer, two aides booked for holding woman captive, pushing her into flesh trade in Ludhiana

A woman sorcerer and her two accomplices were booked for allegedly holding a married woman captive for more than nine months and pushing her into flesh trade, Shimlapuri police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Daljit Kaur of Sukhdev Nagar and her aides Harpal Jayr of Daba and Kuldeep Kaur of Sahnewal.

The victim told the police that she got married to a Hisar-based man seven years ago and the couple had a five-year-old daughter.

“But my husband was an alcoholic and I was left with no option but to come back to my parents’ home in Shimlapuri. Me and my daughter came here in January,” she added.

The victim said she came in contact with Daljit through her domestic worker, who assured that the sorcerer would help her husband shun his drinking habit.

Victim held captive for nine months

“I went to meet Daljit on January 16, where I was served eatables laced with sedatives. When I gained consciousness, I found myself locked in a room,” she told the police.

The victim alleged that Daljit and Harpal forced her into prostitution and even threatened to kill her daughter if she showed resistance.

The woman also claimed that the accused used to thrash her and her daughter for mounting pressure on her.

As per police, Daljit took the victim to the house of her aide Harpal in Daba on September 28, but she was not present at home.

The victim was suffering from fever and collapsed outside the house, police said, adding that as passersby gathered there on seeing the woman’s condition, Daljit fled from the spot.

The locals rushed the victim to civil hospital, where after gaining consciousness, she recorded her statement with police.

Shimlapuri station house officer (SHO) Davinder Singh said a case under Section 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3,4 and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Act has been registered against the accused.

We have launched a manhunt to nab them, he added.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 12:15 IST