Two friends, drug dealer arrested as man dies of overdose in Jalandhar

Three persons were arrested on Tuesday in the case pertaining to death of a 28-year-old man, who was found dead in a park due to drug overdose three weeks ago.

The accused have been identified as Deepak, 27, of New Dashesh Nagar, Abhijot, 26, of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar and Darshandeep Singh, 26, of GTB Nagar in Jalandhar.

Police have also recovered 105 gm intoxicant powder from their possession.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-2) D Sudarvizhi said the body was found in a park in GTB Nagar on September 3 and later it came to fore that victim Jaspreet Singh of Model town died of drug overdose.

Division-6 station house officer (SHO) Onkar Singh identified the accused after recording statements of locals and family members of the victim, the ADCP said.

The SHO said the accused have confessed their crime and told the police that Darshandeep and Ricky were drug addicts and were taking drugs for past several years.

He said, on September 3, they bought drugs from a local dealer Deepak. After taking drugs, Jaspreet fell unconscious and died of drug overdose.

Police said Deepak was a drug dealer and was on bail in a murder case since 2015.

A case has been registered under Section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) against the three accused.

