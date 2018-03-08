Two minors set friend on fire over mobile phone in Mohali

Two boys, one 10-year-old and the other 16, were arrested and sent to juvenile home on Thursday after they allegedly set their friend on fire in Mataur here on Wednesday.

The victim, who is 17-year-old, suffered 18% burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.

All three are school dropouts and reside in Mataur.

Police said the victim had given his mobile phone to his two friends on Wednesday morning.

When he went to take it back in the evening, the two took him to a park in Mataur, where following an argument over the phone they allegedly put his clothes on fire using a matchstick, said police.

“The victim’s condition is stable,” said investigating officer (IO) assistant sub-inspector Surjit Singh.

The accused have been booked under Sections 307(attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons with furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The two have been sent to juvenile home after being produced in court,” said the IO.