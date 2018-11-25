No one knows: Congress leader Vilasrao Muttemwar attacks PM Modi on his father’s name, triggers row

The ruling BJP today launched a sharp attack on the Congress for controversial comments by its leaders against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Shameful,” the BJP said on social media, tweeting a short video that it says, features former union minister Vilasrao Muttemwar.

“He says that the world knows past generations of Rahul Gandhi but no one knows who Modi’s father was!”, the BJP’s official handle tweeted.

In the clip, the leader, addressing an election meeting reportedly in Rajasthan, can be heard saying, “Who knew him before he became the Prime Minister? Even today who knows his father’s name? Everyone knows Rahul Gandhi’s father’s name, Rajiv Gandhi. Everyone knows Rajiv Gandhi’s mother’s name, Indira Gandhi. Everyone knows Indira Gandhi’s father’s name, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. And everyone knows Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s father’s name, Motilal Nehru. Everyone knows the family since five generations. But this Narendra Modi, nobody knows his father’s name.”

Shameful statement by Congress leader and former Central Minister Vilasrao Muttemwar. He says that the world knows past generations of Rahul Gandhi but no one knows who Modi’s father was! pic.twitter.com/TwUhpdCBET — BJP (@BJP4India) November 25, 2018

Earlier, Raj Babbar had brought in Modi’s mother into the assembly election campaign saying that the rupee’s falling value against the US dollar was the same as her age. This had sparked demands from the BJP for an apology from both Babbar as well as party chief Rahul Gandhi.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 14:32 IST