Home / Ranchi / 20% of Jharkhand MLAs have tested Covid +ve, Cong MLA latest victim

20% of Jharkhand MLAs have tested Covid +ve, Cong MLA latest victim

Jharkhand’s Covid 19 cases are concentrated largely in urban cities in line with the trend seen nationally.

ranchi Updated: Sep 16, 2020 12:38 IST
Bedanti Saran | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Bedanti Saran | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Jharkhand’s coronavirus tally has reached close to 65,000.
Jharkhand's coronavirus tally has reached close to 65,000.
         

Ranchi mayor Asha Lakra and Kolebira Congress MLA Naman Bixal Kongari have been found infected with coronavirus among a total of 1,702 new cases of Covid 19 infection and eight deaths reported from Jharkhand on Tuesday, as per the latest report issued by the state health department.

In a Facebook post, Ranchi mayor and BJP leader, Lakra, disclosed that she had tested positive for covid-19.

“I appeal to those who came in my contact in recent times to get themselves tested,” said Lakra.

The mayor on September 13 had met and interacted with the assistant police personnel, who have been protesting at Ranchi’s Morabadi ground for the last four days demanding regularisation of their services. She had also attended a party’s programme, also attended by other leaders in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, Congress legislator Naman Bixal Kongari also tested positive for the deadly virus. Both the leaders have placed themselves in home isolation.

Over 20% of Jharkhand’s 79 MLAs have so far tested positive for Covid-19. However, a majority of them have recovered from the disease.

With the discovery of 1702 cases on Tuesday, the state’s coronavirus tally climbed to 64,439 including 14,118 active cases, 49,750 recoveries and 571 deaths.

Also Read: Mob lynches three murder suspects in Jharkhand

The state also reported eight deaths including three in East Singhbhum’s Jamshedpur, two each in West Singhbhum and Dhanbad and one in Bokaro.

According to state health department’s bulletin released on Tuesday night, Ranchi reported 457 cases, East Singhbhum discovered 191 cases and West Singhbhum 180 cases.

Also Read: 3, including a woman, lynched in Jharkhand; 2nd incident in 24 hours

The state’s capital, Ranchi, which topped the list with maximum number of cases, has so far reported 13,912 cases including 3,523 active cases, 10,297 recoveries and 92 deaths.

The spread of the disease is felt maximum in urban locations in cities and towns. Five districts--Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Dhanbad, Bokaro and Ramgarh--were worst affected contributing 35,190 cases, accounting for over 54% of the total 64,439 cases.

