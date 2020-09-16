e-paper
Home / Ranchi / Mob lynches three murder suspects in Jharkhand

Mob lynches three murder suspects in Jharkhand

The incident took place in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at Deragdih village under Sikoi Panchayat. This was the second incident of mob lynching within 24 hours in Gumla district.

ranchi Updated: Sep 16, 2020 06:16 IST
Sanjoy Dey
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
The man, who was strangulated, was identified as Marianus Kujur, 42, while his wife was identified as Nilam Kujur, 35.
Three people, including a woman, were lynched by villagers after the trio allegedly strangled a man, who had opposed the relationship of his wife, in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at Deragdih village under Sikoi Panchayat. This was the second incident of mob lynching within 24 hours in Gumla district. Police reached the village on Tuesday morning and sent all four bodies for post-mortem. The man, who was strangulated, was identified as Marianus Kujur, 42, while his wife was identified as Nilam Kujur, 35. The two other persons, who were allegedly in a relationship with Marianus’ wife, could not be identified.

Gumla SP Hrudeep P Janardhanan said, “As per the villagers’ statement, the two youths who had come from other places had illicit relationship with Marianus’ wife. When they were killing Marianus, he screamed. Hearing his voice, his family members, relatives and villagers came and they killed the two youths and his wife.” He said two FIRs would be lodged in the case-one for murder and another for killing three persons by villagers.

