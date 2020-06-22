e-paper
62 more Covid-19 cases reported in Jharkhand on Sunday

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 2,089, including 672 active cases.

ranchi Updated: Jun 22, 2020 09:14 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Ranchi
Two recovery cases were also reported in Jharkhand
Two recovery cases were also reported in Jharkhand(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

As many as 62 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Jharkhand on Sunday, as per the information provided by the State Health Department.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 2,089, including 672 active cases.

Two recovery cases were also reported in the state, taking the total recovered cases to 1,406, while the death toll stands at 11, as per the Health Department.

