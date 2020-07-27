e-paper
Home / Ranchi / PM lauds effort in growing lemongrass in Jharkhand’s Bishunpur

PM lauds effort in growing lemongrass in Jharkhand’s Bishunpur

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address, the prime minister said around 30 groups are jointly cultivating lemongrass in Bishunpur area.

ranchi Updated: Jul 27, 2020 11:30 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Ranchi
PM Modi said that lemongrass grows in four months and its oil is also in demand and fetches a good price in the market.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the joint effort by self-help groups in growing lemongrass in Bishunpur area of Jharkhand’s Gumla district.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address, the prime minister said around 30 groups are jointly cultivating lemongrass in Bishunpur area.

He also said that lemongrass grows in four months and its oil is also in demand and fetches a good price in the market.

Hailing the valour of the armed forces during the Kargil War, Modi in his radio address also asked people to speak and act keeping in mind the morale of soldiers and asserted that wars are fought not just on borders but on many fronts within the country too.

