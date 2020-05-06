e-paper
Home / Ranchi / Ten people test positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand, total number of cases 125

Ten people test positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand, total number of cases 125

Of the total positive cases, 89 are active and 33 people have recovered and been discharged.

ranchi Updated: May 06, 2020 14:26 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India
Central Reserve Police (CRPF) personnel stationed near the coronavirus containment zone in Hindpirhi, Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Central Reserve Police (CRPF) personnel stationed near the coronavirus containment zone in Hindpirhi, Ranchi, Jharkhand.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

Ten people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 125, according to a bulletin issued by the government.

Two persons from Dumka tested positive, while the rest are from Ranchi which has been declared a red zone, health officials said.

Of the total positive cases, 89 are active and 33 people have recovered and been discharged, the bulletin said.

Of the 91 cases in Ranchi, 71 are active, it said.

Two persons have died of the infection in the state so far, while one died due to comorbid conditions, it said.

No new cases were reported in the past two days.

Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders complete overhaul of drug regulatory system
In letter to Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
Arogya Setu app on privacy issue: Read full statement here
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
