5 locations in the Mumbai real estate market offering affordable sea-view apartments

If owning a sea-view or sea-facing apartment has long been a dream but seems out of reach, there’s reason to be optimistic. Several emerging micro-markets still offer relatively affordable options compared to the city’s ultra-premium neighbourhoods.

Mumbai’s real estate market still has several emerging micro-markets that offer relatively affordable options compared to the city’s ultra-premium neighbourhoods.. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Gemini Generated Photo )

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In Mumbai, prime locations such as Worli, Malabar Hill, Carter Road, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu, Marine Drive and Walkeshwar command steep prices, with sea-facing homes ranging between ₹70,000 and ₹2.5 lakh per sq ft.

However, there are pockets within the Mumbai real estate market where buyers can still find sea-view apartments at more accessible price points. Here’s a look at some of these relatively affordable micro-markets.

1. Sewri–Wadala belt

Emerging as a key hotspot, Sewri is witnessing strong traction, driven by infrastructure upgrades such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. Sea-view apartments here are currently priced at around ₹35,000– ₹45,000 per sq ft, significantly lower than traditional South Mumbai sea-facing locations. This combination of improving connectivity and relatively lower base prices makes the area attractive for early movers.

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{{^usCountry}} For instance, developers on the Parel–Sewri belt are offering sea-view apartments priced between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000 per sq ft, with views of the Atal Setu, which links South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. 2. Versova {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For instance, developers on the Parel–Sewri belt are offering sea-view apartments priced between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000 per sq ft, with views of the Atal Setu, which links South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. 2. Versova {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While parts of Andheri West are expensive, select pockets in Versova still offer sea-facing or partial sea-view homes in the ₹30,000– ₹40,000 per sq ft range, according to local brokers. Compared to nearby Lokhandwala Complex or prime Juhu, Versova offers a more accessible entry point and a well-established social ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While parts of Andheri West are expensive, select pockets in Versova still offer sea-facing or partial sea-view homes in the ₹30,000– ₹40,000 per sq ft range, according to local brokers. Compared to nearby Lokhandwala Complex or prime Juhu, Versova offers a more accessible entry point and a well-established social ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Brokers said that apartments priced between ₹40,000 and ₹45,000 per sq ft are typically in semi-old buildings, aged 5 to 15 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brokers said that apartments priced between ₹40,000 and ₹45,000 per sq ft are typically in semi-old buildings, aged 5 to 15 years. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Mumbai real estate: Is an apartment overlooking the sea more expensive than a sea-view apartment? Read on to find out

3. Madh Island

Madh Island offers one of the most unique sea-view propositions within Mumbai’s city limits. Property prices here typically range between ₹25,000 and ₹35,000 per sq ft, with premium duplex apartments going up to around ₹37,000 per sq ft.

The location currently faces connectivity constraints, particularly via Malad, though it is linked to Versova through ferry services. However, this is expected to improve with the proposed Versova–Madh Island bridge and the Mumbai Coastal Road (North), which could significantly enhance accessibility, according to real estate experts.

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Also Read: Properties worth ₹50 lakh: Here’s what you can buy in Mumbai and MMR

4. Mira Road-Bhayandar in Thane district

While Mira Road and Bhayandar fall within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and not the city’s core limits, they offer sea- or creek-facing apartments at relatively affordable prices of ₹15,000– ₹20,000 per sq ft. The areas have witnessed steady development in recent years, with homebuyers increasingly prioritising waterfront views.

According to local brokers, land deals in these micro-markets are gaining momentum following the announcement of the Mumbai Coastal Road North, which is expected to connect Versova to Virar while passing through Mira Road and Bhayandar.

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Also Read: MHADA may cut prices of 50+ unsold Mumbai flats under the First Come, First Served scheme by up to 20%

5. Ulwe in Navi Mumbai

Ulwe, located in Navi Mumbai on the other side of the harbour, is often referred to as the region’s equivalent of Worli. The area offers sea-facing or open sea-view apartments at prices ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹18,000 per sq ft, making it one of the most affordable options in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for homebuyers seeking coastal views, according to local brokers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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