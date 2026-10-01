Anarock Property Consultants Limited files DRHP for 1,000 crore IPO; AI, tech investments among key plans

Mumbai-based Anarock Property Consultants Limited has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise ₹1,000 crore. The company plans to use the proceeds to fund business expansion, acquisitions, and investment in Artificial Intelligence augmentation and technology across certain business lines.

Anarock Property Consultants Ltd has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹1,000 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹550 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to ₹450 crore, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Oct 1.

Under the OFS, promoter selling shareholders Peter Properties Ltd and Khushi Trust, along with investors including various funds managed by 360 ONE, Om Sai Trust and Colared Consultants and Traders LLP, will offload shares.

The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹110 crore. If such a placement is completed, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly, it said.

To deploy the proceeds towards investments in AI augmentation and technology

The company said it plans to deploy the proceeds from the fresh issue towards organic and inorganic growth, including investments in artificial intelligence (AI) augmentation and technology. Anarock proposes to invest ₹80 crore in AI augmentation and technology for its transaction advisory business, ₹25 crore in technology solutions through ACP, and ₹15 crore in technology solutions through Anacity, its subsidiary.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Another ₹89.5 crore will be used to strengthen existing businesses and add new specialised services through talent augmentation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another ₹89.5 crore will be used to strengthen existing businesses and add new specialised services through talent augmentation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The company has earmarked ₹148 crore to fund the DSP Acquisition, while the remaining proceeds will be used for unidentified acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

The Offer is being made through the book-building process, wherein not more than 50% of the net offer is allocated to qualified institutional buyers, and not less than 15% and 35% of the net offer is assigned to non-institutional bidders and retail individual bidders, respectively, it said.

Also Read: Construction costs in top seven Indian cities rise 34% and housing prices increase by 59% in the last five years: Report

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services and 360 ONE WAM are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the offer.

The equity shares proposed to be offered through the IPO are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Incorporated in 2011, the company is an independent real estate advisory and services firm that combines institutional real estate market expertise, proprietary market knowledge and artificial intelligence-powered insights to deliver comprehensive real estate solutions to a diversified range of clients, including real estate developers, corporate occupiers, retail brands, government bodies, financial institutions, private equity funds, sovereign funds and other institutional investors.

Its capabilities span the full real estate lifecycle, enabling it to serve clients and capture opportunities across different stages of the real estate value chain. Its services are broadly categorised into four business segments: Transaction Advisory, Leasing and Investment Advisory, Management Services, and Technology Solutions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In 2024, Anarock raised ₹200 crore from 360 One Asset Management Ltd to fund its overall business growth, both organically and inorganically. The group currently has around 2,300 employees operating across key tier-1 and 2 markets in India and the Middle East.

As of March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, the company had no outstanding borrowings.

Also Read: MMR leads Q3 housing sales as top 7 cities clock over 1 lakh units; NCR tops price growth at 12%