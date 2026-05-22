Ashiana Housing to invest close to 560 crore in housing project in Jaipur; to launch first phase in June

Ashiana Housing will invest nearly ₹560 crore to develop a residential project in Jaipur. The company has launched the first phase of its project, ‘Ashiana Oma’, located on Ajmer Road in Jaipur, it said in a statement on May 22.

Ashiana Housing will invest nearly ₹560 crore to develop a residential project in Jaipur. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

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Ashiana Housing said it plans to invest ₹186 crore in the first phase, with a total investment for the entire project estimated at ₹558 crore.

This is a joint venture project with a revenue-sharing arrangement between the company and its development partner.

"Ashiana Oma is a joint venture project with a revenue-sharing arrangement between the company and its development partner. The total estimated project cost is approximately ₹558.60 crore, while the estimated investment for Phase 1 is approximately ₹186.78 crore," the statement said.

According to the company, the premium residential group housing project is located in the Ajmer Road micro-market at Mansarovar Extension, Jaipur. The project spans approximately 10.35 acres, and the development is planned in two phases, the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} The company will develop 280 units in the first phase and 490 units in the entire project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company will develop 280 units in the first phase and 490 units in the entire project. {{/usCountry}}

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"Phase 1 comprises 280 residences out of a total planned inventory of 490 units. The project offers exclusively large-format 3 BHK and 4 BHK residences along with penthouses, with unit sizes of approximately 1,740 sq. ft., 2,044 sq. ft., and 2,700 sq. ft," Ashiana Housing said in a statement.

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Project to be launched in June 2026

The company said the project is scheduled for launch in June 2026, with subsequent phases planned in line with market response and development progress.

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According to the company, the development features approximately 4.4 acres of green and open spaces, with a building footprint of only around 17 per cent across the site. The project will also have a clubhouse inspired by Royal Rajasthani culture.

“Ashiana Oma reflects our continued focus on delivering thoughtfully planned residential communities centred around space, greenery, and elevated living experiences. The project has been designed to cater to evolving end-user aspirations in Jaipur, where demand for spacious premium residences with integrated lifestyle amenities continues to strengthen," said Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing Ltd.

Located on the Ajmer Road corridor, the project offers connectivity to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and key city infrastructure through Ajmer and Kota Road access corridors.

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Tier-2 cities' real estate potential

Tier 2 cities such as Nagpur, Jaipur, and Lucknow top the list of 30 emerging cities for real estate growth and investment in the country, Colliers said in a report last year.

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The areas surrounding NH 48 (Delhi–Mumbai Expressway), including Bhankrota, Narayan Vihar, and nearby well-connected regions such as Sanganer and Mansarovar Extension, are experiencing significant growth, according to the analysis.

In the Ajmer Road Area, the average land price for plotted residential developments is around ₹4,000 per sq. ft. This has increased approximately 3.5 times over the past decade, and is expected to rise a further 3.4 times by 2035. In the Mansarovar Extension Area, the average land price for plotted residential developments is around ₹4,300 per sq. ft. This has risen about 1.5 times in the last decade, and is expected to grow by 2.5 times by 2035, the report said.